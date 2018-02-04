Brothers from Akron, Iowa, attend the Super Bowl

Among the tens of thousands who attended this year's Super Bowl were a handful of Siouxlanders. The Popken brothers, from Akron, Iowa, are massive Patriot fans, and found a way to get to the Twin Cities, but the trip to Minneapolis almost didn't happen.

One week ago, Austin Popken pitched a difficult question. Austin Popken said, "I texted my grandmother one morning, and I was like 'hey, what do you think about giving us some funds to go to the Super Bowl?'"

Grandma Linda said she'd think about it. "Next morning I woke up to a text, and she said, 'I'll pitch in 'X' amount of dollars,' and she said 'start looking,' so I absolutely did, right away."

Six days later, Austin and older brother Alex had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "It is unreal. And the people in Minneapolis have been great too. Helpful, and awesome to be around."

It was a chance to see the team they have loved for years. Austin said,"Back when I started they were okay. Brady came along and we've had a good run. I'd like to go see another good game."

"I hate losing, absolutely hate losing. It's terrible. And I've seen two losses and two wins. So hopefully since I'm here, it's three and two."

Mark Freund said, "Give me a final score." "Pats by 10. 30-20."

Alex said, "I'm going to do 27-24."

Mark Freund said, "Patriots?" "Yeah."

The Eagles win means the Popkens took two losses today because the deal they cut with Grandma involved some personal sacrifice. "I actually texted her, I said 'we can skip 15 years of Christmas gifts if we can go to the Super Bowl,' and she said 'okay.'"

The Popkens sat in section 116, Row 27, seats 37 and 38. The pricetag on those tickets was listed at 21-hundred dollars a piece.

Alex Popken just came back from vacation so he traded in the tropics of a Caribbean cruise for the sub-zero temperatures here in Minneapolis.

