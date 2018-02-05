Bishop Heelan students surprise hospital patients with gifts

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students made a surprise visit to patients at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital on Sunday.

The students were performing random acts of kindness throughout the community.

The group came bearing gifts such as stuffed animals, and blankets for the sick children who were held up in the hospital over the weekend.

One little patient, 3-month old Isadora Mueggenberg was presented with a stuffed animal after coming down with Respiratory Syncytial Virus.