Soldier's grave uncovered after Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey had turned Cody Shugart's backyard into a pond in Victoria County, Texas.

It took about two months post-Harvey for the land to dry, finally giving Shugart the green light to mow his three-acre property.

He was cutting the grass like usual until he hit something unusual.

It appeared that he had hit something that looked like a brick with a chip in it.

Shugart said, "It had a bunch of mud on it so I started wiping the mud off."

Revealing it was more than just a brick it was a headstone belonging to a man named Henry Mack.

Shugart then reached out to a local historian.

Jeff Wright, the Director of the Victoria County Heritage Dept. said, "There were numbers and letters on it. And he didn't know what it meant, so he started describing it to me and immediately I knew what he had."

Henry Mack was a Union soldier in the civil war and a member of the 7th Regiment in the United States Colored Infantry.

They learned Private Mack was born a slave in Maryland, he had joined the Union Army to earn his freedom.

The 7th Regiment made many notable stops during the Civil War including the Battle of Appomattox Courthouse where Robert E Lee surrendered.

Private Mack's regiment arrived at the crossroads in Indianola during reconstruction.

He mustered out or was discharged from the military in 1866.

Henry married a woman named Annie and possibly had one son named Thomas Mack, however, that son is believed to have died young and did not have any children.

According to death records, Private Henry Mack died in Victoria County on May 24, 1906, now 112 years later Shugart says he's giving Private Henry Mack the honor he deserves.

Shugart said, "A man who fought for the freedom of our country, a man who fought for his own freedom. That's something none of us nowadays could ever fathom having to do, a great American patriot is buried here on my property."

Shugart turned a makeshift memorial into a permanent monument it's been fitted with a flagpole and a cross made with pebbles.

Shugart said, "You know, I just want to do everything in my power to make sure that every time somebody drives down this road they see the man sitting here."



Private Henry Mack will no longer remain hidden from history.

Cody shared his discovery of Private Henry Mack on Facebook.