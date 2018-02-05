1 person dies in a house fire in George, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

1 person dies in a house fire in George, Iowa

GEORGE, Iowa (AP) -

One person has died in a house fire in George, Iowa.

George Fire Chief Bill Sprock says the fire started early Sunday and took firefighters several hours to extinguish.

He says crews from six communities helped battle the blaze.

He says the effort was complicated by cold temperatures that caused water from the trucks to repeatedly freeze.

While officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the fire or indicated what may have started it. 

The Central Lyon School District set up a Go Fund Me for the family to pay for funeral expenses.  


 

