Democrats Push For New Memo Release

Democrats say the Republican-authored memo alleging FBI abuse during surveillance of the Trump campaign leaves out a lot of information, and they have put together their own memo with their version of the facts.

The four-page memo released by the House Intelligence Committee claims the FBI used unverified information, paid for by Democrats, to convince a secret court to let them spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday whether the Democrats' version should go public, and some Republicans are okay with that.

"The Democrats are certainly going to have their opportunity in releasing their memo to disagree and we'll let Americans make their own minds up," said New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins.

President Trump says the Republican memo "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation, but some of his own colleagues disagree.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2EhKNXj