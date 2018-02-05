4 hurt in house fire in Burbank, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

4 hurt in house fire in Burbank, SD

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
BURBANK, SD (KTIV) -

A house in Burbank, South Dakota is a total loss Monday morning after it was engulfed in flames last night.

Fire crews from Elk Point and Vermillion got the call just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a home on North Railroad Street.

According to the homeowner's daughter, Lynn Schweers, four people were inside at the time. 

All were taken to a Vermillion hospital.

Two were later flown to a burn unit at a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Schweers says her parents are in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

