4 hurt in house fire in Burbank, SD

A house in Burbank, South Dakota is a total loss Monday morning after it was engulfed in flames last night.

Fire crews from Elk Point and Vermillion got the call just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a home on North Railroad Street.

According to the homeowner's daughter, Lynn Schweers, four people were inside at the time.

All were taken to a Vermillion hospital.

Two were later flown to a burn unit at a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Schweers says her parents are in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.