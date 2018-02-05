Trout Slam showcases Nebraska's trout fishing opportunities - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trout Slam showcases Nebraska's trout fishing opportunities

Posted:
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging anglers to catch all four species of trout available in the state The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging anglers to catch all four species of trout available in the state
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging anglers to catch all four species of trout available in Nebraska and earn recognition for doing so through the new Nebraska Trout Slam.

Beginning this spring, people who catch all four species of trout - rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat - can earn certificates, pins and bragging rights.

Contest rules and a link to the entry form are available at outdoornebraska.gov . The web page also provides links to resources for identifying trout and an interactive map showing where the trout species can be found in Nebraska.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.