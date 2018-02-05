Slick roads in Missouri caused a massive multiple vehicle pile u - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Slick roads in Missouri caused a massive multiple vehicle pile up

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Slick roads in Missouri caused a massive multiple vehicle pile up shutting down a busy highway.

The chain reaction crash happened in the east bound lanes of Interstate 44 in Conway.

At least 11 people were injured in the 30 car pileup.

The snow has stopped, but the area is getting single degree temperatures Monday morning.

The wind-chill factor makes it feel like minus three-degrees.

The snow that fell has frozen over and law enforcement and fire officials are warning drivers that the roads are slick and extremely hazardous.
        

