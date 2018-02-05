Federal investigators are still on the scene of a deadly Amtrak - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Federal investigators are still on the scene of a deadly Amtrak train crash in South Carolina

Federal investigators are trying to figure out why a switch was in a wrong position, causing an Amtrak train to collide with a parked freight train in South Carolina.

Two Amtrak employees were killed in crash, Engineer Michael Kempf and Conductor Michael Cella.

And more than 100 people were injured.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a locked switch diverted the Amtrak train off its track, and onto a side one, where the CSX train was parked. 

The question now is why. 

Investigators are searching for the event data recorders for both trains. 

