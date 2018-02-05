I-35 closed near Ames, IA due to a pileup - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

I-35 closed near Ames, IA due to a pileup

Courtesy: Iowa DOT Courtesy: Iowa DOT
Southbound lanes of Interstate-35 are closed near Ames due to a pileup.

The Iowa State Patrol closed the road at the 116 mile marker around 12:30 p.m.  Authorities are detouring cars around the crash.

Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says multiple semis were involved in the crash and it will take some time to clear them from the scene.  DOT traffic cameras show dozens of cars off the road.

100% of roads in Central Iowa are now partially or completely snow covered.  The Iowa State Patrol is urging everyone to slow down. 

