Tools are available to help you find your caucus site in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tools are available to help you find your caucus site in Iowa

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Iowa caucuses will take place as planned despite snow that is expected to make travel difficult in much of the state.

The state Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint statement Monday morning stating that officials realized the wintry weather would make it difficult for some people to reach caucus sites. However, officials noted that after a review of state law and the party constitutions, there wasn't a provision to postpone the caucuses due to weather.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday.

Because it's a non-presidential year, those who participate in the caucuses will elect party committee members and delegates.

Click here to find your caucus site.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.