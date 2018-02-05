Unlikely Super Bowl LII MVP seals first championship for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 last night to win Super Bowl LII.

One of the big stories in the game was the quarterback, Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Entering Week 14 he was backing up the NFL's leading MVP candidate, Carson Wentz, but after throwing for three touchdowns in the Super Bowl, he was named the game's MVP.

The Eagles were very aggressive Sunday night, especially on offense, and that led them to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

"Everyone wants to point out one individual, and I'm fortunate to be the MVP of this game, but as you've seen this year we've had so many MVP's throughout the course of this team, different guys stepping up," said Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP, Nick Foles.

"It was going to take time. It was going to take repetition and practice," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "He missed a lot of training camp, obviously, with the guys, and, of course, when Carson is playing, he misses the regular season reps, so we knew in the building that we were going to be okay with him. We just needed time."

"I'm not perfect. I'm not Superman," said Foles. "I might be in the NFL and we might've just won the Super Bowl, but we still have daily struggles, I still have daily struggles, so that's just an opportunity for your character to grow."

"My hat goes off to Nick for what he's gone through, what he's had to ordeal, and sort of block out these past two months," said Pederson. "I'm excited for him and his family and he's well-deserving."

"I'm grateful to be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles," said Foles. "I said when I signed with the Eagles, I'm grateful and content in this moment. I'm staying in the moment."

The big question now is what will happen with Foles, of course, he is under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles through at least the 2018 season, but Wentz is currently QB1 and Pederson said earlier this week that Wentz was the quarterback that of the future.