Another snow chance by Tuesday afternoon

The snow moved through quickly today putting down widespread 2 to 5 inch amounts as expected.

Our skies will clear out tonight and it's going to be cold with most of us going down to the single digits below zero.

Tomorrow will stay cold as well with highs only in the low teens and yet another round of light snow that is expected to move through during the afternoon with most accumulations staying under an inch.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day with highs getting closer to 20 degrees.

Thursday brings in a small chance of just a little light snow but this will be the beginning of prolonged period of snow chances.

In fact, better chances of snow move in Thursday night and then will last through Friday and Saturday with accumulations looking likely although it's too early to pinpoint any kinds of amounts yet.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will still only be in the teens. We'll clear out a little on Sunday with highs near 20.