Expert says investors shouldn't overreact to Wall Street drop

A slump on Wall Street, which started last week, stretched into a second day on Monday.

Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, erasing its gains for the year.

The slump began Friday as investors worried that higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally.

So, how should investors react to the recent performance of the Dow? Mike Moreland, the Vice President of Investments at Security National Bank, says "Investors should not overreact. This simply puts the broad markets back at the first part of December. Fundamentally, nothing has changed. The economy is still moving forward. The outlook for inflation and interest rates is still relatively controlled. This was a correction that wasn't expected, but is long overdue."

"What should investors focus on?" asked Matt Breen. "Look for the long term," Moreland said. "Anyone who has a 401k, or investable assets, should be working with his or her adviser to make sure they are properly allocated for what they want to achieve for the long term. And, if you do that, then what occurs is essentially a non-event."

"Are there things that investors can do now that could turn the slump to their advantage?" asked Breen. "If you are a market timer, and are fortunate enough to have cash on the sidelines waiting for this, begin to put it back in," said Moreland. "But, it's more important to invest consistently over the course of time, rather than trying to guess when is the best when is the best time to buy, and when is the best time to sell."