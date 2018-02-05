Monday's Siouxland snowfall totals

The snow moved through quickly Monday morning.

So how much fell across the KTIV viewing area?

Pocahontas: 5.0”

Emmetsburg: 5.0”

Rockwell City: 4.3”

4 N Volin: 4.3”

5 SW Irene: 4.3”

2 W Ponca: 4.0”

Denison: 4.0”

Sioux Center: 4.0”

Concord: 3.8”

Rock Rapids: 3.8”

Vermillion: 3.5”

Yankton: 3.2”

Fonda: 3.0”

Mapleton: 3.0”

Aurelia: 2.8”

Le Mars: 2.8”

Orange City: 2.8”

Sanborn: 2.8”

Tea: 2.8”

3 N Hornick: 2.7”

Akron: 2.5”

Primghar: 2.5”

Spencer: 2.4”

Logan: 2.0”

Wayne: 2.0”

Spirit Lake: 2.0”