Monday's Siouxland snowfall totals

Siouxland Snow Totals
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
The snow moved through quickly Monday morning.
So how much fell across the KTIV viewing area?
Pocahontas: 5.0”
Emmetsburg: 5.0”
Rockwell City: 4.3”
4 N Volin: 4.3”
5 SW Irene: 4.3”
2 W Ponca: 4.0”
Denison: 4.0”
Sioux Center: 4.0”
Concord: 3.8”
Rock Rapids: 3.8”
Vermillion: 3.5”
Yankton: 3.2”
Fonda: 3.0”
Mapleton: 3.0”
Aurelia: 2.8”
Le Mars: 2.8”
Orange City: 2.8”
Sanborn: 2.8”
Tea: 2.8”
3 N Hornick: 2.7”
Akron: 2.5”
Primghar: 2.5”
Spencer: 2.4”
Logan: 2.0”
Wayne: 2.0”
Spirit Lake: 2.0”