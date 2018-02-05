Storm Lake, IA high school student faces terrorism charge following threats

Storm Lake, Iowa, police have arrested a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly made a list of people he wanted to kill, and planned to bring a knife to school to stab his targets to death.

The arrest came last Friday at Storm Lake High School.

The teen, who hasn't been identified, is charged with threats of terrorism, which is a felony.

Officials at Storm Lake High School says concerned students came forward to tell them about the suspect, and the alleged threats he had made. Police say the list included names of students, faculty, administrators, and family members. The list also referenced law enforcement.

After the arrest, a search of a home at 520 Terrance Street turned up evidence in the case. But, investigators didn't say specifically what they found.