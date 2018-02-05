Sioux City Council members discuss Awesome Biker Nights, EMS, and a new bike riding service

A controversial topic at Monday night's city council meeting- Awesome Biker Nights.

The 3-day event temporarily closes down parts of 4th Street.

This, hurting some of the local businesses.

"We gave up quite a bit of revenue to have the event down there, and we incurred some additional costs," said Dan Myers, Co-Owner of M's on 4th. "And then paying the fee on top of that, it turned out to not be a great weekend for us."

"There's a lot of animosity going on right now," said Rhonda Capron, Sioux City Council. "I think they can get it all figured out, I hope so, because it's a good event."

The council agreed to give both parties more time to discuss, and will reconvene on February 26th.

Sioux City EMS will now cover more ground-

Council members approved an agreement between Sioux City Fire Rescue, and Dakota Valley Emergency Services District.

"And what that allows us to do, is basically respond across the river into South Dakota, into their district, and be reimbursed for assisting them with the paramedic calls when they call us," said Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief, Tom Everett.

A new form of transportation will be coming to Sioux City.

LimeBike, is a bike sharing service.

It offers a dockless bikes system, and costs $1.00 per 30 minutes.

Bikes can be located using either GPS via a smartphone app or by simply finding a bike on the street.

Users may ride to their destination, lock the bike, and leave it in an appropriate place, anywhere.

"For a lot of people, the car has become the default to get around because its reliable, it gets you where you want to go," said Gabriel Scheer, Director of Strategic Development. "And the goal here, would be to get a system of bikes that compliment that so that you can also get where you want to go on a bike."

Councilman Dan Moore, didn't want to wait until March when the business plans to start operating- and took a ride around the council chambers.

Also Monday night, the city council adopted plans for the proposed Cook Park Splash Pad Project.

The project would cost roughly 170-thousand dollars.

The spider-themed, 23-hundred square foot splash pad is projected to be complete by May 25.