High school basketball scores and rankings

--BOYS
Sioux Central 56 HMS 52
MVAO/COU 59 OA-BCIG 48
Alta-Aurelia 71 OA-BCIG 49
--GIRLS
South Sioux City 62 Bishop Heelan 47
South O'Brien 55 Trinity Christian 27
Kingsley-Pierson 64 Westwood 52
S.C. West 80 Woodbury Central 64
--IA BOYS RANKINGS
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Des Moines, Hoover (7) 15-1 79 2
2. Iowa City, West (1) 13-3 66 1
3. Des Moines, North 16-2 64 3
4. Cedar Falls 13-4 45 4
5. Dubuque, Senior 13-4 36 NR
6. Sioux City, East 14-3 31 7
7. Waukee 15-3 28 6
(tie) Johnston 14-3 28 9
9. Pleasant Valley 15-2 25 5
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 13-4 21 10
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Mount Pleasant (4) 15-3 73 2
2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (3) 12-5 64 3
(tie) Oskaloosa (1) 16-2 64 1
4. Norwalk 16-2 61 5
5. Glenwood 16-2 48 4
6. Spirit Lake 13-4 40 6
7. Charles City 16-2 28 7
8. Le Mars 12-5 12 NR
9. West Delaware, Manchester 14-5 11 NR
10. Assumption, Davenport 9-8 9 10
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (4) 18-1 73 1
2. Van Meter (3) 19-0 70 2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 20-0 64 3
4. Treynor (1) 19-0 59 4
5. South Hamilton, Jewell 21-0 47 5
6. Aplington-Parkersburg 19-1 31 8
7. East Marshall, Le Grand 19-0 29 6
8. Sheldon 16-3 23 7
9. Sioux Center 15-4 19 10
10. Wapello 18-1 14 9
CLASS 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 21-0 77 1
2. Grand View Christian (3) 17-0 75 2
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 19-0 63 3
4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 17-2 45 T5
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16-3 30 T5
6. George-Little Rock 13-6 29 7
(tie)Lynnville-Sully 16-3 29 T8
8. Dunkerton 18-2 21 4
9. Ankeny Christian Academy 16-3 16 10
10. South O'Brien, Paullina 14-5 14 NR
--SD BOYS RANKINGS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Sioux Falls Christian (24) 15-0 120 1
2. Madison - 15-1 95 2
3. Sioux Valley - 15-2 72 3
4. Dakota Valley - 11-3 37 5
5. Bon Homme (1) 12-2 13 4