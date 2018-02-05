High school basketball scores and rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

High school basketball scores and rankings

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
--BOYS

Sioux Central 56 HMS 52
MVAO/COU 59 OA-BCIG 48
Alta-Aurelia 71 OA-BCIG 49

--GIRLS

South Sioux City 62 Bishop Heelan 47
South O'Brien 55 Trinity Christian 27
Kingsley-Pierson 64 Westwood 52
S.C. West 80 Woodbury Central 64

--IA BOYS RANKINGS

CLASS 4A
                                                      Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Des  Moines,  Hoover  (7)      15-1        79      2     
  2.  Iowa  City,  West  (1)            13-3        66      1     
  3.  Des  Moines,  North                16-2        64      3     
  4.  Cedar  Falls                            13-4        45      4     
  5.  Dubuque,  Senior                    13-4        36      NR   
  6.  Sioux  City,  East                  14-3        31      7     
  7.  Waukee                                      15-3        28      6     
  (tie)  Johnston                            14-3        28      9     
  9.  Pleasant  Valley                    15-2        25      5     
10.  Dubuque,  Hempstead              13-4        21      10   

CLASS 3A
                                                                 Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Mount  Pleasant  (4)                      15-3        73      2     
  2.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (3)        12-5        64      3     
  (tie)  Oskaloosa  (1)                          16-2        64      1     
  4.  Norwalk                                            16-2        61      5     
  5.  Glenwood                                          16-2        48      4     
  6.  Spirit  Lake                                    13-4        40      6     
  7.  Charles  City                                  16-2        28      7     
  8.  Le  Mars                                            12-5        12      NR   
  9.  West  Delaware,  Manchester        14-5        11      NR   
10.  Assumption,  Davenport                9-8          9        10   

CLASS 2A
                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (4)      18-1        73      1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                                    19-0        70      2     
  3.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                20-0        64      3     
  4.  Treynor  (1)                                        19-0        59      4     
  5.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                  21-0        47      5     
  6.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    19-1        31      8     
  7.  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand                19-0        29      6     
  8.  Sheldon                                                16-3        23      7     
  9.  Sioux  Center                                      15-4        19      10   
10.  Wapello                                                18-1        14      9     

CLASS 1A
                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (5)      21-0        77      1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (3)          17-0        75      2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                      19-0        63      3     
  4.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville            17-2        45      T5   
  5.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona            16-3        30      T5   
  6.  George-Little  Rock                      13-6        29      7     
  (tie)Lynnville-Sully                        16-3        29      T8   
  8.  Dunkerton                                        18-2        21      4     
  9.  Ankeny  Christian  Academy          16-3        16      10   
10.  South  O'Brien,  Paullina            14-5        14      NR   

--SD BOYS RANKINGS

Rank-School                                  FPV    Rcd    TP      Pvs
1.  Sioux  Falls  Christian        (24)  15-0  120    1   
2.  Madison                                      -      15-1  95      2   
3.  Sioux  Valley                            -      15-2  72      3   
4.  Dakota  Valley                          -      11-3  37      5   
5.  Bon  Homme                                (1)    12-2  13      4   

