Iowa Democrats, Republicans conduct party caucuses

While not a presidential caucus year, the party organizing meetings are still very important to Democrats and Republicans.

Monday night, both parties caucused at sites statewide to discuss issues which mean the most to them.

The Democrats met in several locations, including North High School in Sioux City.

They created a central committee and decided what delegates to send to the county convention.

Democrats addressed a few important topics including health care, education, and the last legislative session.

"I think that the education and collective bargaining are going to be two of the biggest. So many people were affected by the gutting of the collective bargaining last session, not just teachers but union workers across the board except for some of our law enforcement people," says Amy Konda, Precinct Captain.

Issues at the national level were part of the discussion among Democrats.

They also addressed open seats and candidates.

Republican caucus sites were spread across the state, including North Middle School in Sioux City.

Guest speakers spoke on behalf of some of the GOP lawmakers, including Governor Kim Reynolds.

The Republicans also had their chance to vote for delegates to county conventions.

"Conservative issues that have already been enacted by the legislature last year, changes in the workman's compensation law and then various other laws. We are going to continue on tax reform, that's probably a high priority, even though it wasn't really mentioned here tonight, that's probably the biggest priority of Republicans for the rest of the session," says Suzan Stewart, Republican Precinct Person.

After the guest speakers were done, Republicans were able to vote.

Monday gave Republicans ideas for their party platform on a whole host of issues.

