Centsable Health: Heart health awareness month

February 6 – Heart Health Awareness Month

Fruit

It is crucial to incorporate fruits into your day. Fruit is a great source of vitamins and minerals that support our overall heart health. Those who include a regular dose of fruit into their diet generally have a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Fruits to mix into your diet could include

Blueberries: This fruit has one of the highest doses of antioxidant capacities amongst any other fruits. By including just one cup of raw blueberries into your daily routine, you will consume 24% of your daily vitamin C intake.

Avocados: This unique fruit packs a healthful punch which includes heart-healthy fats, called omega-3 fatty acids, and over twenty different vitamins and minerals. Avocados, like most fruits, do not contain any cholesterol or sodium.

Oranges: On average, an orange contains about 70 milligrams of vitamin C, which holds antioxidant properties known to boost immunity.

Vegetables

Vegetables are low in calories and are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber. Fiber plays an important role lowering cholesterol and helping you stay full throughout the day. By incorporating vegetables into your daily routine, you could help control your blood pressure and manage your weight. Heart-healthy vegetables to include in your recipe routine should include

Spinach: This vegetable is a vitamin super hero, full of vitamins A,C,E and K.

Onions: The phytochemicals in onions are known to improve how vitamin C works in the body, giving you improved immunity. Additionally, onions contain chromium, which assists in regulating blood sugar.

Green Peas: Peas are a powerhouse of vitamin K and dietary fiber. They are low in fat, but you can count on them being high in all other healthful aspects.

Kale: This superfood is low calorie, high in fiber and has no fat. When you have a diet that incorporates kale you can protect yourself from various cancers in addition to supporting bone and heart health.

Salmon

This popular fish is a good source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. And it doesn’t stop there for health benefits; salmon also includes a substantial dose of vitamins A, B and D.

Nuts

Nuts are most commonly associated with protein; however, most are also loaded with other heart-healthy benefits as well. Eating nuts can lower your chances of heart disease, heart attacks and developing blood clots. The best nuts to include in your diet are almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Though these nuts are the lowest in calorie and pack healthy benefits, it is important to watch how many you eat. Stick to one serving per day and opt for a raw or dry roasted rather than those roasted in oil.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is more than just a healthful breakfast food; this heart-healthy meal packs a big punch when it comes to nutritional value. Oatmeal is a whole grain, offering additional fiber which can help lower your LDL (“bad”) cholesterol. The fiber in oatmeal also supports weight loss by helping to keep you fuller longer.

Dark Chocolate

This heart-healthy option needs to be used sparingly, but it is loaded with amazing health benefits. Produced from the seed of a cocoa tree, dark chocolate is a great source of antioxidants and has been found to reduce our chance of heart disease.