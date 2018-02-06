New fix could ease shoulder pain - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New fix could ease shoulder pain

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Doctors at Baylor College of Medicine say more than four million people in the U.S. have rotator cuff injuries every year, and for the injuries that require surgery, patients are hesitant because of the long recovery time.

Now, some doctors are using a collagen implant to absorb the strain on the rotator cuff and, they say, give it a better chance to heal. 

"The rotator cuff has little fibers in it, almost like fabric, so as you accumulate birthdays and the cuff just accumulates wear and tear it will thin and fray and sometimes even tear through all the way just like the fabric on a pair of jeans over your knees," says Dr. Theodore Shybut, orthopedic surgeon with Baylor College of Medicine & Baylor St. Luke's.

Shybut is using a new procedure called a Rotation Medical Bioinductive Implant, a patch Shybut puts over the tear.

Recovery time for a traditional rotator cuff repair is about six to 12 months, but with this new method, some patients have had full mobility at five months.

Shybut is cautiously optimistic that these results and shorter recovery could be the new standard for this kind of surgery.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.