Missing donkey finds his way home

On Hershel Pearson's ranch, everyone is family, even the animals.

So you can imagine the worry when a loved one went missing.

Hershel Pearson, ranch owner said, "I came out here one day to feed my cows and Oscar was always out here to greet me and he wasn't nowhere around." 

Then he realized that Oscar, the donkey, was gone.

Hershel drove the back roads, searching animal shelters and still, nothing.

Pearson said, "I don't know if he was on a space mission or went to the moon or what...we didn't know what to do."

After two months of searching turned into two years of wondering until last week.

Pearson said, "I come out here to check on the water and the cows and guess who met me at the coral? Ole Oscar." 

To celebrate, he cracked open his favorite treat, Dr.Pepper

It's something Oscar once knocked out of Hershel's hand So he could give it a try.

There's still no explanation for where Oscar's been or why he came back.

Pearson said,"Oh, I don't know. He probably missed the Dr. Pepper."

And, when you're family, well, that's just fine.

