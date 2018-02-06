SpaceX launching Falcon Heavy Rocket - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SpaceX launching Falcon Heavy Rocket

After years of tests, delays, and setbacks, SpaceX is poised to launch its Falcon Heavy Rocket. 
 
The Falcon Heavy was designed to be the most powerful rocket in the world, and the first step toward returning astronauts to the moon or even Mars.

Even if Falcon Heavy performs as hoped, the focus will likely shift to developing a new system called BFR or "Big Falcon Rocket" for manned flights.

Falcon Heavy will instead transport satellites.
 
Tickets to watch the real deal Tuesday from the closest viewing spots have sold out. 
 
