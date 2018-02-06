SOURCES: President Trump likely won't agree to an interview with Mueller

President Trump may not testify in the Russia investigation according to sources close to his attorneys.

The New York Times reports President Trump's lawyers do not want him to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

"He is becoming increasingly desperate as the investigative vice closes around the Oval Office," says Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal.

If there's no interview, the special counsel could subpoena the president to testify before a grand jury.

There are also multiple reports that the presidents' former chief strategist Steve Bannon will not testify at the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, reportedly because the White House has not cleared what questions he can answer.

Meanwhile, the House Committee has agreed to release the Democrats' version of how the FBI convinced a court to allow surveillance on Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but President Trump has the final say on whether this second classified memo goes public.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2nQGYOK