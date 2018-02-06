Fatal deputy shooting in Colorado - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fatal deputy shooting in Colorado

A Colorado sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday after a shooting that also left three other law enforcement officers wounded.

Colorado Springs police say the incident began as a motor vehicle theft investigation and turned into a chase with shots being fired.

Officials say an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed and two other deputies were also shot and injured.

A Colorado Springs Police Officer was shot as well but is expected to live.

Police say the suspect is dead.

Officials say the 34-year-old fallen deputy Micah Flick is survived by his wife and seven-year-old twins.

