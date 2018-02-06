Georgia man provides play-by-play during son's basketball games - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Georgia man provides play-by-play during son's basketball games to his blind wife

Posted:
(NBC News) -

 Angie Bone lost her sight in 2014, but that hasn't stopped her from "seeing" her son's high school basketball games.

Her husband Gary has been providing play-by-play calls at each game.

Angie lost her sight due to complications from diabetes, but Gary was determined to include Angie in every aspect of their family's activities. 

From church, to shopping, to sports, a lack of sight was not going to keep Angie on the sidelines. She had watched her son, Noah, and his friends since they were toddlers, and their journey was not yet finished. 

Gary describes each play with great enthusiasm and detail, and Angie hangs on to every word.

"I saw every game before I lost my sight, and I feel like I've seen every game since. Gary helps me watch the game. He describes everything that is going on, and I just visualize it. In my own way I can really see what the boys are doing," said Angie.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.