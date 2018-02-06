Selfie Kid from the Super Bowl comes home to new-found fame - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Selfie Kid from the Super Bowl comes home to new-found fame

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Patriots may not be coming home with a Super Bowl title but a South Shores seventh grader, sure is. 

That title, "The Selfie Kid" from the Super Bowl half-time show with Justin Timberlake. 

Ryan McKenna was in the thick of the action when he snapped a couple of selfies with JT. 

The world was watching, including everybody back home. 

Ryan McKenna, selfie kid said, "Yeah, its gone like, viral I can't even believe it it's insane."

Kelly Clougherdy, McKenna's neighbor said, "I didn't even notice it at first and my friend was like that's your neighbor!!!

The scituate selfie kid's coming back home with the ultimate Super Bowl souvenir and 25,000 new followers on Instagram

