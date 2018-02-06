More snow on the way Tuesday afternoon

It sure is feeling like an ice box out there due to that freshly fallen snow and those NW winds that are continuing to pump in much colder air. If you're heading out early this morning make sure to layer as feels like temps will be well below 0°. Highs will struggle to make it out of the single digits this afternoon but we will get a little help from some southerly winds that start taking over as another boundary moves in. This one looks to bring more snow to Siouxland later on this afternoon. Accumulations won't be as impressive as yesterday but most of us are looking at about an 1" or less possible before the moisture exits.

Temperatures begin to moderate just a touch and we'll get in on a bit of sunshine for our Wednesday as high pressure briefly builds in ahead of another front that looks to bring more wintry weather for the latter half of the workweek. This system looks to stall across the region giving us a potential prolonged period of on and off snow from Thursday afternoon into Saturday. This one will bear some watching as well due to the possibility for more accumulations on top of what's already out there. Much colder air will move in behind that front with highs again in the single digits and teens. By Sunday into next week, we finally begin to feel some relief as a ridge begins to build in with temps rising back toward freezing by Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer