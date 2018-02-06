34th Annual Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook Conference & Trade Show February 20

Guest Speakers and over 90 vendors are expected at the Annual Ag Outlook Conference and Trade Show.

The 34th Annual Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook Conference and Trade Show will be held on February 20 at the Clay County Fair and Events Center in Spencer.

Spencer Chamber Program Director Becky Fear-Hatting explains, "There will be a day full of speakers, as well as coming in and finding out the new things that are happening for technology, tractors, etc. We have over 90 vendors coming, quite a few of them are new vendors."

She adds that several notable speakers will highlight the day. "We have a lot of nice guests coming in. We have Gary Peters, CPA & Partner at Winther, Stave and Company who is going to give everyone a quick overview of the new tax laws and how they are going to affect all of the farmers, and that's at 8:30. AT 9 o'clock, we'll have David Kruse of CommStock Investments. At 12:30, we'll have Dr. Robert Fraley from Monsanto. He is the Chief Technology Officer and he will be speaking, and then at 2:30 we'll have the Iowa Commodity Leaders Panel Discussion. We've also invited Ag Secretary Bill Northey."