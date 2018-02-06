Norfolk CDA approves plans for new hotel - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk CDA approves plans for new hotel

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

Norfolk officials are giving approval to plans for a new hotel.

The Norfolk Community Development Agency approved a development plan for the corner of 13th and Omaha Avenue on Monday.

The approved plan will allow developers to work on bringing a new 85-95 room hotel, with almost half the rooms set up for extended stays.

According to documents filed with the city, the hotel will go on a vacant lot on the southeast corner of 13th and Omaha and asks for about $1.4 million in tax increment financing.

The project still needs to go through the approval process with both the Norfolk Planning Commissioner and the city council. Developers say if all goes well they hope to have the hotel open in the spring of 2019.

