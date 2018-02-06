Tour of the Athlete's Village in PyeongChang

The village officially opened on February 1.

Olympic village is equipped with various facilities that help athletes to live, rest and enjoy their lives in PyeongChang.

The organizing committee said that the PyeongChang Olympic Village is made up of eight apartment buildings. The buildings are 15 stories high with 600 units in total.

The Olympic Village features nine buildings. Each building from 22 to 25 stories tall that will provide 922 units.

The Olympic Village for PyeongChang will be used for both the Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics.

The villages are also located to provide quick and easy access for all athletes to their venues.

This will allow them to focus on their preparations and competitions during their stay without having to worry about long journeys.

The villages also include banks, post offices, convenience stores, laundries, florists, beauty salons, fitness centers and multi-faith centers with prayer rooms.