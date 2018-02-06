BCU names Karstens as interim president

Briar Cliff University's Board of Trustees had hoped to announce the new, permanent president of the Sioux City university, next week. But, a release says the university board's chair has revealed the final candidate for the job withdrew due to family obligations.

In the meantime, the board named Rachelle Karstens "interim president" of Briar Cliff. Karstens was one of the three finalists for the president's position. The other two finalists included Thomas Knothe, who is the dean of the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin; and Timothy Laurent, who is the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

University spokesperson Leslie Heying says there's no timetable for the Board of Trustees to search for a permanent president for the university. Heying says the board meets again in April.

Back in July, Dr. Hamid Shirvani resigned as president of Briar Cliff University citing "family, personal, and professional considerations." His resignation took effect at the end of 2017.

Karstens has served as overseen day-to-day operations at Briar Cliff since Shirvani's resignation.

Under Karstens’ leadership, there has been a high level of campus community engagement focused on student success. Karstens has affirmed her commitment to the Board of growing and advancing Briar Cliff University as the best place for students to learn and for faculty to teach.

“This is a very special university where students and faculty are dedicated to a high level of achievement,” says Karstens. “It’s exciting to help shape Briar Cliff’s future.”

“We appreciate and thank Rachelle for her dedication and commitment to Briar Cliff University,” says Freeman. “We have a strong future rooted in our Franciscan values.”