Iowa lawmakers look at making a constitutional amendment that would create equal rights for victims of crimes

Iowa is one of just 15 states that does not have an adaptation of Marsy's Law.

It's something lawmakers say both sides of the aisle are getting behind.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg launched a campaign on Monday to place a constitutional amendment that would create equal rights for victims.

There's a list of provisions in the potential law that would protect victims of crimes.

They include:

The right to be heard with notice of all proceedings.

The right to reasonable protection from the accused and,

The right to reasonable notice of any release or escape of the convicted and the right to restitution resulting from the financial impact of the crime.

"I think a lot of people don't realize, for victims, a very traumatic experience that they've just gone through and whether you're talking about the notification provision that would require notification status changes," says Rep. Jacob Bossman, (R) Sioux City.

It's something local law enforcement says could greatly benefit victims.

"You know, victims should have the right to be notified of the time that the person is out on parole or so, they can take those necessary steps to prepare for that so they're not shocked when they see that person out in the public all of the sudden. They shouldn't be shocked," says Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

Sheriff Drew says it's important to keep the victims in mind during the entire process that could last years after court hearings and appeals.

"And, you don't want the victim to become a victim again where all of the sudden they see them at the grocery store and they thought they were in prison. So, I think this really gives those victims a little more security and feel safe," says Sheriff Drew.

This is just in the early stages of discussion here in Iowa.

This would have to pass consecutively in the House and Senate twice.

Rep. Bossman says the earliest Iowans could see this on the ballot would be 2020.