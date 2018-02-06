Light snow moves out tonight with a little sun for Wednesday

A little light snow fell in parts of Siouxland today and this snow is going to move to the east and out of the KTIV viewing area tonight as we stay mostly cloudy.

We should see a little sunshine on Wednesday and while temperatures will be a little bit warmer in the upper teens, we'll stay well below average.

You may want to enjoy any sunshine that Wednesday is able to show us because those clouds will thicken again by late Wednesday and Thursday afternoon cold give us our next chance of a little light snow developing.

Our snow chances get better Thursday night with additional snow chances on Friday and Saturday with some accumulation possible during this time frame although we can't pin down amounts as of yet.

Thursday will be the warmest of our days to come as get into the 20s.

Colder teens quickly return, though, on Thursday and Friday.

We should see a return to some sun by Sunday with temperatures getting closer to 20 degrees.

Then slightly warmer conditions continue to move in on Monday and Tuesday with highs getting back closer to 30 degrees.