A step forward for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

The second reading of an important ordinance for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, was approved.

Tuesday night, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors agreed on the second reading of a county ordinance asking to allow the Sheriff's Office to waive residency requirements for Reserve Peace Officers.

Right now, the ordinance only allows those within the Hawkeye State to apply.

Since Woodbury County borders Nebraska and South Dakota, they receive Reserve Deputy applications from qualified out of state residents.

"We've had some applicants come from over there, and we don't want to tell them 'no' because they're volunteering their time, its good for our community," said Major Todd Wieck, Woodbury County Sheriff Department. "We're in the process of getting the residency waiver."

The third reading will be discussed at next weeks meeting, on February 13.

