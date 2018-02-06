100+ Women Who Care donates $9,200 to Sioux City's Warming Shelt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

100+ Women Who Care donates $9,200 to Sioux City's Warming Shelter

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A group of Siouxland women have made a major donation to a Sioux City shelter for the less fortunate.

Members of the Siouxland chapter of "100 Plus Women Who Care" toured The Warming Shelter, Tuesday. They wanted to see how their donation would be used to benefit those in need.

Soon after, they presented a check for $9,200 to The Warming Shelter. "The shelter came up on the list for the perfect time of the year, it happened to be a very frigid day, below zero," said Julie Schoenherr. "They have such a significant need in Sioux City serving over 100 people a day, and we just knew it was time to come together for them."

The average cost to house someone, overnight, at The Warming Shelter is $15.

"100 Plus Women Who Care" meets four times a year. They choose a different charity each time.

