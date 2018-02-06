HEALTHBEAT 4: Body composition test

Body composition is the coming thing in health, medicine and fitness.

The InBody 230 at Mercy Medical Center can benefit a patient in a number of ways-

"So whether you want to know your full body composition to know where you're at, to start a weight-loss program, to maybe start a weight gaining program- a lot of people want to add muscle to their body," said Mercy Business Health Wellness Specialists, Natalie Olorundami-Hughes. "Or maybe it's just something you're curious about- it can really be used as a tool for multiple different things.

The test measures fat mass to lean tissue, including bone, muscle, ligaments, tendons and organs.

Generally, a patient will go and get the test done, and then return in 6 months.

"So if you're trying to start a goal, or you want to make a change, then in that 6 month time period, hopefully whatever regimen that you have taken on, you should be able to see the differences by then," said Olorundami-Hughes.

So, how can YOU get a test?

"We offer it here, at Mercy Business Health, it's $25," said Olorundami-Hughes. "And you come in, you do the testing, and we also sit down, and go through what it all means, and get people started on a program of whatever direction they're going in."

With a good understanding of your body composition, you can improve your health and change your life for the better.

