Okoboji games raise money for Siouxland charities

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

A marina in the Iowa Great Lakes raised funds for several charities during the 2018 University of Okoboji Winter Games. 

Managers with Parks Marina say the 6th Annual Battle of the Bartenders raised more than $7,500 for the Lane Fredrick Family and their anti-bullying campaign.

The Human Dogsled Races raised more than $700 for the Children's Home Society in Sioux Falls.

$360 was raised and matched by the event co-sponsor, Doll Distributing of Spencer.

The 2nd Annual Keg Toss on West Lake Okoboji raised more than 300-dollars for Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue.

