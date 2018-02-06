2018 Daddy Daughter Date Night kick-off - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2018 Daddy Daughter Date Night kick-off

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The 2018 Daddy Daughter Date Night kicked off in Sioux City, Tuesday night.

This years theme is "Mardi Gras."

Dad's and their daughters took to the dance floor for this years sold out event. 

Girls had to be age 5 and older to participate in the event. 

The night of fun included a DJ, dance, a catered meal and a photo opportunity to capture the magical night. 

Dad's and Daughters even got a chance to play some games. 

"It's something that daughters look forward to every single year. This is my seventh year being in charge of it and I've seen dad's come every single year. I know a couple of dads that have been coming since their kids have been five years old and they're 15, 16 and 17 now," says Eric Griffith, Long Lines Recreation Supervisor.

The event has grown so much in popularity a third night was added.  

All three nights are already sold out.  

