The Charles Mix County Sheriff is investigating a death in Lake Andes, South Dakota.

The body of 22-year-old Tessa Joseph of Lake Andes was discovered near the Lake Andes Co-op Grain Bins on Friday, February 2.

Yesterday, an autopsy was conducted on her body but so far, no report has been released.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation and don't believe there is any danger to the public.