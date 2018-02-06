Emergency snow routes in effect in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Emergency snow routes in effect in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

More than two inches of snow fell on Sioux City during the latest storm so transportation managers announce Emergency Snow Routes are in effect.

Snow has been moved to on-street parking areas in downtown Sioux City, rather than creating wind rows. If a parking space is clear, it can be used for parking. If a pile of snow is in the parking space, drivers will be ticketed, if they park in those spaces. 

If drivers are unsure if a street is a Snow Emergency Route, they should look for a sign with a snow flake.

Snow Emergency Routes can also be found on the city's website

