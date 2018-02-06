Emergency snow routes in effect in Sioux City

More than two inches of snow fell on Sioux City during the latest storm so transportation managers announce Emergency Snow Routes are in effect.

Snow has been moved to on-street parking areas in downtown Sioux City, rather than creating wind rows. If a parking space is clear, it can be used for parking. If a pile of snow is in the parking space, drivers will be ticketed, if they park in those spaces.

If drivers are unsure if a street is a Snow Emergency Route, they should look for a sign with a snow flake.

Snow Emergency Routes can also be found on the city's website