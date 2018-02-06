House passes short-term bill to fund government - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

House passes short-term bill to fund government

(NBC News)

The House of Representatives has passed yet another short term bill to fund the government.

But with a midnight Thursday deadline, the Senate must now act to avoid a second federal shutdown this year.

The House bill would keep government open until March 23... While fully funding the military for the rest of the fiscal year.

It would also fund community health centers for two years.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he'd "love to see a shutdown" if Congressional Democrats don't support his immigration and border security proposals. "If we don't change the legislation," said the president "get rid of these loopholes where killers come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don't change it, let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown, and it's worth it for our country."

The White House later said that President Trump wasn't advocating a shutdown.

