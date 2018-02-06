Boyden-Hull school district voters approve $9.8-million bond issue

Voters in the Boyden-Hull school district have approved the use of nearly $10-million in bonds to pay for an $11.2 million construction project.

426 voters, or 61-percent, approved the bond. 269 voters, or 39-percent, rejected the multi-million dollar bond. The vote needed 60-percent approval to pass.

Sioux County Radio reports the work will be done at the elementary school in Boyden, and the junior-senior high school in Hull.

The money will pay for improvements to school security, educational programming, and community growth.

Information from the school district's website shows the bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes. The overall school tax levy will increase by a maximum of $0.21 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. That means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $22.14 more in property taxes per year.