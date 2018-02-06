NW Iowa foundation supports parents of injured, ill children

Injury, or illness, is something no parent would wish for their child. But, it is a reality for some families.

A Siouxland organization has been helping families in that situation for 11 years now.

The Shayla Bee Foundation is a living memorial to Shayla Kaye Rohrbaugh, who was born on December 4th, 1998, with a condition called schizencephaly. Her six-year battle was an inspiration to her family, and all who loved and cared for her. Her 18-year-old mother went from a troubled single mom, to a 24 hour a day, seven day a week caregiver in a heartbeat. Her devotion to Shayla was the inspiration for the foundation that bears her daughter's name.

The foundation helps families like the Rohans, who experienced tragedy five years ago. "My son was in a terrible accident in June of 2012 at the local swimming pool." said Susan Rohan. He did not make it. In the time after, Shayla Bee brought the Rohans emotional support. "If you've ever been in a position where your child is in a medical crisis whatsoever, your body and your brain just shut down and the world stops moving," said Rohan. "They brought life back into our lives."

Since then Rohan has become involved in helping with the organization. Being able to help other people has brought her some closure. "I don't know where I'd be without them right now, I really don't," said Rohan. "I can imagine a world where that heartache consumed me. But instead I get to sit and talk with you today about how wonderful a community we have and this family that we call Shayla Bee Fund."

Families can be nominated for assistance from Shayla Bee by a third party. If you'd like to nominate a family, you can call (712) 260-8111.