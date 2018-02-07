Cancer survivor becomes a nurse

Like most people on the first day of a new job, Ashley Moore is a little overwhelmed.

This is day one of her nursing career but she's been here before.



"It's pretty crazy how things happen," said Ashley Moore, a cancer survivor.

Moore is a wife and mom of two and was a first-grade teacher when she was diagnosed last year with stage-three cancer.



Moore said, "I had an eight by 11 mass sitting on her kidney and wrapped around her aorta.

Moore went through eight weeks of chemo treatment and the same people who saved her life helped shift its course too.



Moore said, "I got sick and had contact with these nurses for a reason and I just had to follow that."

Two weeks after being discharged from the hospital Moore took a leap of faith.

She quit teaching and went back to school to become a nurse.



Moore said, "I used to walk along these halls a lot carrying my IV pole with my bald head."

She started work at the same hospital and alongside the same nurses who saved her.



Amanda Lewis, one of the nurses who worked with her said, "To know that I have inspired someone in such a way for her to change her career path and want To be a nurse now, and to come here and want to work with us, i mean, i think it's just awesome."

It is a true reversal of roles and on her first day of work.

It's also a homecoming and a reminder to follow your heart.

Moore is continuing to work at the hospital as a clerk while she takes nursing classes.

She hopes being on the other side of the nursing relationship can help others feel the same love she received as a patient.