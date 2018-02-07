Yankton man shot by state trooper set for trial in April

Curt Adams, Sr. was shot by a state trooper following a December 2016 chase. His trial has been scheduled for April

A Yankton man who was shot by a state trooper following a December 2016 chase has been scheduled for trial in the spring.

Fifty-nine-year-old Curt Adams Sr. faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding. He's pleaded not guilty and remains jailed. Adams is accused of shooting at the trooper, who returned fire. An investigation concluded the trooper was justified in shooting Adams, who recovered.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports Adams is scheduled for trial April 16-20 in Yankton.