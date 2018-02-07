President Trump orders military parade

The White House says President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage a military parade.

The president has said he was impressed by the military parade he watched last year on Bastille Day in Paris.

Now, it appears, he wants one here.

After the story was first published by the Washington Post, the White House issued a statement that said President Trump has asked the Department of Defense to "explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."

France's parade included marching soldiers, tanks, armored vehicles and a flyover of U.S. and French military jets.

A Pentagon spokesman says the Department of Defense is only exploring the possibilities at this time and there are no specific details or timetable.