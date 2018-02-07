Blair chiropractor to seek eastern Nebraska legislative seat

An eastern Nebraska chiropractor is running for an open seat in the state Legislature

Dr. Ben Hansen of Blair announced his candidacy Tuesday to represent Legislative District 16, which includes Burt, Cuming and Washington counties. Hansen is looking to replace state Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, who is ineligible to run again this year because of term limits.

Hansen, a registered Republican, owns Hansen Chiropractic Wellness Center in Blair, Blair Rent-It Center and Heritage Barnwood Company. He was appointed to the Blair city council in 2015 and elected the following year. Hansen and his wife, Jill, were married in 2002 and have a 15-year-old daughter.

Former University of Nebraska Regent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chuck Hassebrook is also running for the seat.