Congress continues to work on a budget deal

Lawmakers are scrambling today to keep the government running.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky said, "I think we're on the way to getting an agreement and getting it very soon."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York said, "We are really making good progress. I'm very hopeful, very hopeful."

Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina said, "There seems to be a lot of energy to find common ground. So we're back in the ballgame now."

But it's not a done deal. As the six-week budget the house approved includes new defense spending that's not expected to pass the Senate and they're deadlocked on immigration - protecting dreamers but not their families.



Senator Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota said, "How do you put something together that says 'wait a second your parents violated the law we are not going to allow that they be able to come in with legal status.'"

President Trump is offering to protect more dreamers even those who didn't apply but firm on family migration.

President Trump said, "Let's have a shutdown, we'll do a shutdown - it's worth it for our country - I'd love to see shutdown if we don't get it taken care of."

With many in the Senate disagreeing with him on the need for a shutdown.

Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia said, "He's the only guy that finds anything good in a shutdown."

Senator Jeff Flake, (R) Arizona said, "We don't need a shutdown to get there."

Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia said, "Anybody talking about a shutdown is not helpful."

Funding the government still up in the air with less than 48 hours to go.

Democrats were supposed to be away for their retreat today. They've moved it back here to the capitol to be close by for any last-minute votes.

