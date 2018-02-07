Gerber has chosen a child with Down syndrome as this year's Gerber baby

Meet Gerber's first Gerber baby with Down syndrome.

One-year-old Lucas Warren is the first Down syndrome child to be named a Gerber baby since the company started the contest more than 90 years ago.

Lucas' parents entered him in the contest after a relative pointed out an ad looking for submissions.

His mom posted a photo of Lucas on Instagram, using the contest's hashtag.

they were shocked when they received the news that Lucas had been chose from more than 140,000 entries.

Jason Warren, Lucas' dad said, "He gets to spread so much joy and love to everybody and that's what we're mostly looking forward to."

Cortney Warren, Lucas' mom said, "I'm very excited to see how the world reacts.



Savannah and Hoda said, "We can let you know the world gonna be very, fall in love with this baby, it says so, much because the Gerber baby is the ideal baby and Lucas you are the ideal baby."



Bill Partyka, CEO and President of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.